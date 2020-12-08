Alert For Train Passengers! Indian Railways Has Changed The Way Of Booking Tickets

New Delhi: Indian Railways has changed the rules for booking train tickets. From now on, the passengers will have to enter their mobile number only register contact number while making ticket booking. This information has been given about this by issuing a statement from the railway.

It is to be noted here that many times many railway passengers take their tickets from the account of others, in such a situation, their contact number is not recorded in the PRS system. In such a situation, if the train of many people is canceled or there is a change in the time of the train, then the passenger does not get the information. Let us inform you that information about this is given by SMS from the railway.

In a statement issued by the railway, it has been said that all the passengers are requested to register their mobile number in the contact number at the time of booking the ticket. So that they can keep updated with the information of any changes in the train schedule from the railway side. Rail passengers will benefit from this.

Travelers can book their tickets online through IRCTC. You must have an IRCTC account for this. You will have to log in on this. For this, you must have an ID password. For this, you will need to know how booking can be done through the website.

This is how you can create your account:

Go to IRCTC website www.irctc.co.in.

Then click on the register option.

After this a page will open, after which the registration form will open.

Here you have to fill in all the information.

Passengers will have to give their user name, password, name, address, gender, date of birth, occupation, mobile number, Aadhaar number, email ID, security question and their answer, language information.

After this enter the verification code and submit.

After this, a dialog box will appear on a new page, where you have to click on Accept.

After this, it will be written that your registration is complete.

Now your user name and password information will be sent to email. After which you can log in.

You can know the real-time status:

If you want the PNR status of a train ticket on your WhatsApp, then first you have to save a number in your smartphone. As soon as the user messages his PNR number on this number. The system sends you all the information (real-time status) on your WhatsApp.

This is how to check:

Phone number +91 9881193322 has to be saved on your smartphone.

Now open WhatsApp and search on +919881193322 to message.

Once the chat box is open, just send PNR number as message.

After this, Bot members will respond with confirmation.

You will continue to get updates on the train automatically.

