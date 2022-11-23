Alert for passengers: Indian Railways cancels 174 trains, Check full list here

The Indian Railways on Wednesday have decided to cancel 174 trains due to maintenance and weather conditions across several railway zones. The railway department has announced that 134 trains scheduled to depart on November 23 have been fully cancelled while the other 40 trains are partially cancelled.

So, train passengers should check the list of these trains before beginning their journey. If you have booked tickets for these trains via the IRCTC website then it will be cancelled automatically and you will receive a full refund against your reservations directly in their account. On the other hand, passengers who have booked tickets through counters will have to visit the reservation counter to claim the refund.

Check the full list of cancelled train numbers here:

00109 , 01605 , 01606 , 01607 , 01608 , 01609 , 01610 , 01620 , 01623 , 01885 , 01886 , 02518 , 03371 , 03372 , 03513 , 03515 , 03518 , 03520 , 03591 , 03592 , 04601 , 04602 , 04625 , 04647 , 04648 , 04974 , 04997 , 04998 , 05032 , 05517 , 05518 , 05591 , 05592 , 06429 , 06430 , 06768 , 06769 , 06772 , 06773 , 06802 , 06803 , 06977 , 06980 , 06982 , 07351 , 07795 , 07906 , 07907 , 08551 , 08552 , 09082 , 09108 , 09109 , 09110 , 09113 , 09459 , 09460 , 09604 , 10101 , 10102 , 13345 , 13346 , 15129 , 17331 , 17332 , 17333 , 17334 , 18046 , 18513 , 20948 , 20949 , 22321 , 22322 , 22842 , 22864 , 22959 , 22960 , 31411 , 31414 , 31423 , 31432 , 31711 , 31712 , 32411 , 32412 , 32413 , 32414 , 36011 , 36012 , 36031 , 36032 , 36033 , 36034 , 36035 , 36036 , 36037 , 36038 , 36071 , 36072 , 36081 , 36082 , 36085 , 36086 , 36087 , 36088 , 36811 , 36812 , 36825 , 36827 , 36829 , 36838 , 36840 , 36842 , 36848 , 36849 , 36851 , 36854 , 36855 , 36858 , 37305 , 37306 , 37307 , 37308 , 37319 , 37327 , 37330 , 37338 , 37343 , 37348 , 37411 , 37412 , 37415 , 37416 , 52539.

Prior to this, the Indian Railways cancelled a total of 54 trains for a period of three months from December 2022 till February-March 2023 to avoid mishaps due to heavy fog. Apart from this, several other trains have also been partially cancelled during the aforementioned period due to fog.

In view of the fog season 2022-23, the Railway administration has decided to completely cancel a total of 42 mail or express trains starting from Northern Railway, Lucknow division and passing through the division daily, revealed the divisional railway manager of Northern Railway Lucknow Division.

These following trains will remain cancelled from December till February-March 2023:

Apart from these cancellations, the railway administration has decided to reduce the frequency of the some other trains departing from Northern Railway, Lucknow division and passing through the division daily. The tweet shared by the divisional railway manager show that a total of 20 trains will remain partially cancelled during the period.

Likewise, East Central Railway has also cancelled several under its jurisdiction from December 1, 2022 to February 28, 2023 to avoid mishaps during winter due to foggy weather. The list of trains cancelled is as follows:

कोहरे के कारण संरक्षित रेल परिचालन को सुनिश्चित करने के उद्देशय से दिनांक 01.12.2022 से 28.02.2023 तक पूर्व मध्य रेल के विभिन्न स्टेशनों से खुलने/पहुंचने या गुजरने वाली कुछ और ट्रेनों का परिचालन रद्द तथा परिचालन के दिनों में कमी की गई है। pic.twitter.com/er9Q9jESxQ — East Central Railway (@ECRlyHJP) November 22, 2022

Similarly, the North Western Railway also announced the cancellation of services for two trains in the upcoming fog season. As per the official release, Train number- 19611 Ajmer-Amritsar Express running from Ajmer to Amritsar will remain cancelled from December 1, 2022 to February 25, 2023, while train number- 19614 Amritsar-Ajmer Express running from Amritsar to Ajmer will remain cancelled from December 2, 2022 till February 26, 2023.

Check the full list of trains that will remain cancelled, partially cancelled or reduced in the fog prone areas under NW division.