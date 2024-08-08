Akhilesh opposes Waqf Bill, expresses ‘concern’ over Speaker’s rights; HM responds

New Delhi: Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav on Thursday expressed strong opposition to the Waqf Act (Amendment) Bill, 2024, during a heated Lok Sabha session.

The SP President also accused the Centre of undermining the Lok Sabha Speaker’s authority.

Akhilesh Yadav criticised the provision to include non-Muslims in the Waqf Board, arguing that it lacks justification and is part of a broader political strategy.

Akhilesh Yadav questioned the rationale behind the amendment, saying, “This Bill is being introduced as part of a well-thought-out political strategy. Where other religious bodies do not include anyone not belonging to the same religion, so what is the point of including non-Muslims in the Board?”

He further accused the BJP of using the Bill to “appease” its core supporters, stating, “Frustrated and disappointed, BJP is working to bring this Bill to satisfy its staunch supporters. There is no justification for including non-Muslims in the Waqf Board.”

The SP President also raised concerns about the rights of the Lok Sabha Speaker, suggesting that the government was undermining the Speaker’s authority.

“Recall, Speaker sir, I told you that you are the judge of democracy. I have heard in the lobby that this government is snatching your rights also. We will fight for you,” he asserted.

In a sharp rebuttal, Union Home Minister Amit Shah responded, “Speaker’s rights are not just yours but of the entire House. You are not the custodian of rights.”

Meanwhile, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla intervened and asked Akhilesh Yadav to be seated, urging members to avoid personal comments and maintain decorum.

“There should not be any personal comments on the Parliament or the Chair. This is my request to all the members of the House,” Birla stated.

Earlier in the day, Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju moved the Waqf Act (Amendment) Bill, 2024, in the Lok Sabha on Thursday, sparking disruptions by the Opposition.

The Bill seeks to amend the Waqf Act of 1995 and repeal the Mussalman Waqf Act of 1923.

Congress leader KC Venugopal also raised strong objections, calling the Bill an “attack” on the Constitution.