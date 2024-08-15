Akasa Air flight makes emergency landing in Bhopal after passenger falls sick

Nation
By Abhilasha 0
Akasa Air flight makes emergency landing

Bhopal: A Varanasi-Mumbai flight of Akasa Air with 172 passengers on board on Thursday (August 15) made an emergency landing in Bhopal after a passenger fell sick.

A Varanasi-Mumbai flight of Akasa Air with 172 passengers on board on Thursday made an emergency landing at the Raja Bhoj Airport here after a passenger fell sick, an official said.

The pilot contacted the Air Traffic Control and made emergency landing at 11.40 am after a passenger faced a serious health issue, airport director Ramji Awasthi informed media.

The passenger, who was in critical condition, was immediately rushed to hospital. The flight is expected to resume its journey at 5 pm after completing necessary formalities, Awasthi said.

Also Read: Mumbai-Bound Vistara Flight Makes Emergency Landing After Receiving Bomb Threat

Abhilasha 8556 news 1 comments

Journalist, a foodie, a saree lover, travelling is just love,cheerful,lively ,sometimes moody and a proud Odia

You might also like More from author
Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.