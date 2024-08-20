Ajmer sex scandal case: Justice delivered after 32 years, POCSO court convicts 6 accused

Ajmer: The POCSO court today gives historic verdict by sentencing six culprits life imprisonment in the biggest sex scandal that took place 32 years ago in Ajmer and imposed a fine of Rs 5 lakh on them.

The accused have been identified as Nafees Chishti, Naseem alias Tarzan, Salim Chishti, Iqbal Bhati, Sohil Gani, Syed Zameer Hussain. They have been sentenced to life imprisonment.

In 1992, the accused gangraped more than 100 girl students of Ajmer’s famous Mayo College and blackmailed them by taking their photographs. 4 accused in the scandal have already served their sentence.

Advertisement

As per the information, total 18 were accused were involved in the sex scandal that took place 32 years ago. Nine have already been sentenced, one accused committed suicide and one more was charged by court for molesting a boy. The court had declared one accused as fugitive. The others have today been declared guilty by the court today.

The charge sheet against these six accused was presented on June 23, 2001. The hearing was completed in July this year.