Mumbai: A day after megastar Amitabh Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan tested positive for Covid-19 and were admitted to a city hospital last night, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and her daughter Aaradhya have also tested positive for the deadly virus on Sunday, reported the news agency ANI quoting Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope.

Jaya Bachchan has tested negative for COVID-19, it added.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and her daughter Aaradhya Bachchan test positive for #COVID19. Jaya Bachchan tests negative: Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope pic.twitter.com/lpLvLGufxk — ANI (@ANI) July 12, 2020

On Saturday, while Amitabh Bachchan asked people who were in close proximity to him in the last ten days to get themselves tested, Abhishek Bachchan requested people to stay calm.