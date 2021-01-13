New Delhi: Domestic airlines on Wednesday provided the logistical support to pharma major Bharat Biotech for shipping out anti-Covid-19 ‘Covaxin’ vaccines to 11 cities.

Accordingly, Air India transported the first consignment of vaccine from Hyderabad to Delhi.

Besides, the operation comes a day after the Serum Institute of India’s Covishield vaccine was transported across the country.

“After having received the government purchase order for 55 lakh doses, Bharat Biotech shipped the first batch of vaccines (each vial containing 20 doses) to Ganavaram, Guwahati, Patna, Delhi, Kurukshetra, Bangalore, Pune, Bhubaneswar, Jaipur, Chennai and Lucknow. While some shipments have arrived in the respective cities, others will be delivered later this evening,” the pharma major said in a statement.

“Covaxin’ is a highly purified and inactivated two dose SARS-CoV-2 vaccine, manufactured in a ‘Vero cell’ manufacturing platform with an excellent safety track record of more than 300 million doses,” the statement said.

The vaccine has been indigenously developed in India.