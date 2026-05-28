Airlines to cut 250 daily flights as fuel prices soar

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New Delhi: Flights are going to pull back domestic operations, due to a sharp increase in aviation fuel prices linked to West Asia tensions.

Large Indian airlines such as Air India, Air India Express, and IndiGo are likely to cut about 250 domestic flights per day from the sky in June.

As per reports, this development comes after the aviation Turbine fuel (ATF) price hikes continue to mount.

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The aviation fuel prices jumped due to a continued conflict in West Asia, with domestic flight ATF prices up almost 25% and international fuel costs up by nearly 100%, adding considerably to carriers’ operational costs.

Fares on some routes are reportedly up 40-50% over recent weeks. Carriers also implemented an additional fuel surcharge, ranging between Rs400 and Rs450, to cover increasing expenses.

It is believed that the number of flights to be axed could lead to another hike in airfares, given seat scarcity, particularly during peak traveling days, as passengers could pay a greater price on a crowded domestic route with fewer choices, over the next few weeks.