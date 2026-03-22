Airfare caps scrapped: Govt gives airlines pricing freedom, issues caution

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New Delhi: The Indian government has removed temporary fare caps on domestic flights in a serious change of direction in the aviation industry, which previously had been implemented in response to disruptions connected to IndiGo.

The fare limits were implemented to avoid hasty increases in fares when the availability was decreased due to flight cancellations and operational problems. As services stabilise now, the government has resolved to leave market forces to take control again of pricing.

Despite the increase in the caps, the government has inspired carriers not to charge excessive prices. The airlines have been reminded not to charge excessively and also not to exploit a high demand.

With the removal of limits:

The prices of tickets will be free to fluctuate.

The rates can be increased in case of high traffic times.

The prices will be more demand, fuel, and route availability-based.

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This would imply that travellers would be able to view low-price options during low traffic as well as high prices in peak seasons.

Carriers had been wanting to be relieved of the fare controls, citing the escalated operational pressures like fuel costs and maintenance expenses. The elimination provides them with greater room to deal with revenue and remain in business.

The relocating gesture is an indication of a shift back to a market-oriented aviation system, although the government continues to exercise a vigilant eye.

In the meantime, the equilibrium is in the responsible usage of this freedom by the airlines, as the passengers prepare to experience more volatility in pricing patterns.