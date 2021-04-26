Airfare cap, capacity to remain unchanged till May 31

By IANS
Airfare cap, capacity to remain unchanged till May 31
Photo Credit: IANS

New Delhi: Centre has extended the validity period of the current airfare cap as well as the capacity utilisation of airlines till May 31. In one of the two separate orders, the Ministry of Civil Aviation extended the time period of airfare cap till May 31 from April 30.

Till recently, the Centre had expanded the airfare cap by increasing the lower and upper limit.

These fare bands came into force with effect from May 21, 2020.

Also Read: Flights To UK From India To Be Restricted Due To Surge In Coronavirus Cases

Under the fare structure, air routes are divided into sections based on travel time. Each section has its minimum and maximum fare.

Similarly, in another order, airlines will only be allowed to deploy 80 per cent capacity of the summer schedule 2020.

(IANS)

You might also like
Nation

‘Should Be Charged With Murder’: Madras HC Comes Down Heavily On Election…

State

Recruitment Process For More Than 5000 Posts In Many Govt Departments Begins, Check…

Nation

Modi Reviews Preps By Armed Forces To Assist In Covid Fight

Nation

India Receives 318 Oxygen Concentrators From United States

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.