Aircraft Carriers Remain Central to Maritime Power Projection, Says Navy Chief Admiral Dinesh Tripathi

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New Delhi: Chief of the Naval Staff (CNS) Admiral Dinesh K Tripathi on Saturday underlined the strategic importance of aircraft carriers, saying Carrier Battle Groups (CBGs) remain central to maritime deterrence and power projection, while citing Operation Sindoor as an example of their operational necessity.

In an interview with ANI, Admiral Tripathi, when asked about the induction of a third aircraft carrier, said aircraft carriers continue to be vital to India’s maritime interests across the Indo-Pacific region.

“Aircraft carriers remain central to maritime power projection, sea control, deterrence and strategic influence, particularly with India’s expanding interests across the Indo-Pacific from the Persian Gulf to the Malacca Strait,” Admiral Tripathi said.

The Naval Chief said the strategic necessity of Carrier Battle Groups was forcefully demonstrated during Operation Sindoor.

“The strategic necessity of Carrier Battle Groups (CBGs) was forcefully demonstrated during Operation Sindoor. The rapid deployment of a CBG enabled aggressive posturing that forced the adversary’s navy to remain confined to their ports or close to the Makran coast. Aircraft carriers remain central to sea control and maritime deterrence. A carrier battle group represents sovereign combat power at sea,” Admiral Tripathi said.

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Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi was also briefed on the security situation in the Indian Ocean Region (IOR), the operational readiness of the Indian Navy and emerging maritime challenges by outgoing Chief of Naval Staff Admiral Dinesh K Tripathi ahead of his retirement.

Admiral Tripathi called on the Prime Minister on Friday, days before he is due to retire from service on May 31 after a distinguished naval career.

According to the Indian Navy, the outgoing Navy Chief apprised the Prime Minister of the overall security environment in the IOR and the impact of evolving challenges and rapid technological developments in the maritime domain.

(ANI)

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