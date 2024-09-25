Air Pollution: Odd-Even rule in Delhi likely make a return, see details

New Delhi: In order to control the air pollution in Delhi in winter, the Odd-Even rule in Delhi is likely to make a return, said reports. Environment Minister Gopal Rai has announced a winter action plan to combat air pollution in Delhi. A 21-point action plan will be implemented to combat air pollution in the capital city of Delhi in winter.

Gopal Roy said that the states and the central government around Delhi need to work together to control air pollution. Air pollution has decreased by 34.6 percent between 2016 and 2023. Long-term schemes like tree plantation in Delhi have helped reduce air pollution.

Gopal Rai further said, Delhi government is preparing for odd-even rule in Delhi. This plan will be implemented only on an emergency basis.

He said, “We have written a letter to the Union Environment Minister and asked for permission to make artificial rain in winter.” We want to prepare for artificial rain between 1st and 15th November. Because pollution levels are expected to be highest after daylight and due to straw burning. The Delhi Minister said, Union Minister has not responded to the letter so far.

Also Read: Clear explanation of Odd even number formula for running of vehicles in Odisha