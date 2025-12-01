Air Marshal Yalla Umesh assumed charge of IAF’s Maintenance Command

Advertisement

Nagpur: Air Marshal Yalla Umesh assumed charge of Maintenance Command of the Indian Air Force on December 1, as the 39th Air Officer Commanding-in-Chief, a press release said.

Commissioned into the Aeronautical Engineering (Mechanical) Branch, he has held diverse engineering and leadership appointments across major combat, transport and specialist fleets of the IAF.

According to the release, a Cat A Aeronautical Engineer, Air Marshal Umesh holds a Doctorate in Management, Post Graduate degrees in Industrial Engineering and Management, and a Bachelor’s degree in Mechanical Engineering. He is an alumnus of the College of Defence Management and the National Defence College.

During his distinguished service, Air Marshal Umesh has held several key appointments, which include Assistant Chief of the Air Staff Engineering, Air Commodore Engineering (Transport), Air Officer Commanding of a Guided Weapon Base Repair Depot and Chief Engineering Officer at a UN-operated airfield in DR Congo. Prior to taking over Maintenance Command, he served as the Director General (Aircraft) at Air Headquarters. He is a recipient of the Vishisht Seva Medal.

Advertisement

Air Marshal Yalla Umesh succeeds Air Marshal Vijay Kumar Garg, who superannuated on November 30 after 39 years of distinguished and devoted service to the nation and the Indian Air Force.

The Maintenance Command in an X post wrote, “Air Marshal Yalla Umesh has taken charge as the 39th AOC-in-C of Maintenance Command. An aeronautical engineer with 37 years of distinguished service, he succeeds Air Marshal V K Garg.”

Maintenance Command carries out at Base Repair Depots (BRDs), Equipment Depots (EDs), Air Storage Parks (ASPs), Air Force Liaison Establishments (AFLEs), Air Force Liaison Cells (AFLCs) and numerous other smaller units. The command is responsible for product support, maintenance, repair and overhaul of all decentralised variants of aircraft, aero-engines, and other equipment.

(Source: ANI)