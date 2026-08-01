Air Marshal Tejpal Singh assumes charge as Deputy Chief of Air Staff

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New Delhi: Air Marshal Tejpal Singh, AVSM, VM, assumed the appointment of Deputy Chief of the Air Staff on Saturday, an official release from the Defence Ministry stated.

On the occasion, he laid a wreath at the National War Memorial and paid homage to the brave souls who laid down their lives in the service of the nation. Commissioned on June 16, 1990, as a fighter pilot, the Air Marshal has over 3,500 hours of flying experience. He is a Category ‘A’ Qualified Flying Instructor and an Experimental Test Pilot.

The Air Marshal has held key operational, command, and staff appointments in the Indian Air Force.

According to the press release, in recognition of his distinguished service, the Air Marshal was awarded the Vayu Sena Medal in January 2011 and the Ati Vishisht Seva Medal in January 2021 by the President of India.

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Air Marshal Tejpal Singh takes over as the Deputy Chief of the Air Staff from Air Marshal Awadhesh Kumar Bharti, SYSM, AVSM, VM, who superannuated on July 31, after 39 years of glorious and distinguished service to the nation.

Air Marshal Awadhesh Kumar Bharti led the Air Force during Operation Sindoor in May 2025 and called for self-reliance in defence manufacturing on several occasions.

(ANI)