Air Marshal Denzil Keelor passes away, BJP national president JP Nadda condoles death

New Delhi: Air Marshal Denzil Keelor passes away and Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) National President JP Nadda condoled his death on Friday.

The BJP National President JP Nadda posted on his verified X handle, “Deeply saddened by the passing of Air Marshal Denzil Keelor. His valour during the Indo-Pakistani War of 1965 stands as a testament to his unwavering courage and dedication to the nation.”

Nadda further wrote, “His legacy extends far beyond the skies. As the founder of Special Olympics Bharat, he championed the cause of over 450,000 special children, fostering a movement of inclusivity, awareness, and empowerment through sports.”

“We bid farewell to Air Marshal Denzil Keelor, a hero who touched both the skies and our hearts. My deepest condolences to his family and friends during this time of grief,” the BJP National President JP Nadda wrote as he signed off.