Air Marshal Amar Preet Singh appointed as new Chief of Air Staff

By Sudeshna Panda
New Delhi: Air Marshal Amar Preet Singh has been appointed as the next new Chief of Air Staff, said reports on Saturday.

According to reports, Air Marshal Amar Preet Singh, is presently serving as Vice Chief of the Air Staff, as the next Chief of the Air Staff, in the rank of Air Chief Marshal.

Reports further added that the appointment shall be effective from the afternoon of September 30, 2024. The present Chief of the Air Staff Air Chief Marshal Vivek Ram Chaudhari, demits office on September 30, 2024.

