Air India’s Captain Zoya Becomes First Indian Pilot To Feature In The US Museum

Air India Pilot Captain Zoya has become the first Indian Pilot to get placed in San Francisco Aviation Museum in the US. Although the pilot has achieved a lot in her life already, this milestone is on another level.

In 2013, Captain Zoya Agarwal became the youngest Boeing 777 commander in the world. She has also been felicitated many times for her incredible service to her company and nation.

Zoya’s achievements include being a TED & TEDx Speaker for 12 times. Apart from that, she has also been UN Women Spokesperson for Generation Equality, UN Women India Generation Equality Ally, and Bharat Ki Beti.

The captain took to her social media on Thursday, to share the news. Later, the information made it to the headlines of many leading portals.

Zoya has marked a milestone by getting featured in San Francisco Museum- a US-based Aviation Museum. This is to commemorate her remarkable contribution to Air India, her all-women crew flight from San Fransisco to Bangalore, and her commitment to women empowerment.

SFO Museum has actively brought to light the heroic stories of people with different backgrounds. And being able to record and share personal history of Captain Zoya allows the Museum to preserve the excitement and the historic nature of her extraordinary career.

In a statement SFO said, “It was a distinct pleasure and an honour for the SFO museum to cover Captain Zoya for her remarkable career and for inspiring future generation.”