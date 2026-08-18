Air India volunatarily undertakes pilot testing drive after Phuket-Delhi flight incident

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New Delhi: Air India has launched a voluntary testing programme covering all its pilots, going beyond existing regulatory requirements, as part of its commitment to safety and professionalism.

“Air India has voluntarily undertaken a testing programme covering all pilots, beyond regulatory requirements in line with our unwavering commitment to safety and professionalism,” the airline said in a statement.

It added that the process is still underway and asked the media and other stakeholders to refrain from speculation or reporting based on unverified or unsubstantiated information.

“As the process is ongoing, we urge media and other stakeholders to refrain from speculation or reporting based on unverified or unsubstantiated information. Any assessment should await the completion of the process and verified facts,” the airline said in a social media post.

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The expanded screening follows the August 4 Phuket-Delhi flight incident involving AI2379, an Airbus A320 that experienced a sudden altitude variation during cruise. The airline has described the current exercise as an additional safety measure that exceeds the Directorate General of Civil Aviation’s existing random testing norms.

Air India said the initiative is intended to uphold the highest standards of safety and provide reassurance to passengers and stakeholders. The airline has not released official results of the ongoing tests and has asked that conclusions be drawn only after the process is completed and facts are verified.

(Source: ANI)