Air India Urination Case: Delhi Court reserves order on bail plea of accused Shankar Mishra

New-Delhi: A Delhi court on Monday reserved an order on the bail plea of a man accused of peeing on an elderly woman co-passenger onboard an Air India flight in November last year.

Additional Sessions Judge Harjyot Singh Bhalla remarked that what the accused did was disgusting, the Court will only go by the law.

Shankar Mishra is currently in judicial custody after Metropolitan Magistrate Komal Garg denied him bail on January 11.

He was arrested by the Delhi police in Bengaluru on January 6 for having allegedly urinated on a 70-year-old woman while in an inebriated condition in November on board an Air India flight.