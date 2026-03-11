Air India to raise fares with new fuel surcharge amid Middle East crisis

Advertisement

New Delhi: Air India has announced a phased increase in fuel surcharges on both domestic and international flights due to a sharp rise in aviation fuel prices linked to the ongoing conflict involving Iran and the United States in the Middle East.

The airline stated that the revised fuel surcharge will be implemented in three phases. The move comes as aviation turbine fuel prices surge following supply disruptions caused by the regional conflict.

According to the reports the airline, surcharge adjustment has become necessary to manage the rising operational costs. Aviation turbine fuel accounts for nearly 40 percent of an airline’s total operating expenses, and the recent price escalation has significantly impacted airline finances.

Without the surcharge revision, some routes could become financially unviable, which might force airlines to cancel certain flights.

Under the new surcharge structure, flights to the Middle East will carry an additional charge of 10 US dollars. For routes to Africa, the surcharge will increase by 30 dollars to 90 dollars, while flights to Southeast Asia will see an increase of 20 dollars to 60 dollars.

The airline has indicated that the surcharge will be reviewed periodically depending on the global fuel price situation.

However, Air India Express, the low-cost subsidiary of Air India, has decided not to impose any fuel surcharge on its flights for now, providing some relief to passengers.

The global aviation sector is facing pressure as fuel costs continue to fluctuate. The ongoing tensions in the Middle East have also disrupted natural gas supply chains. The strategic Strait of Hormuz has remained affected by the conflict for over two weeks, leaving hundreds of cargo vessels stranded at major ports in the region.

India imports nearly half of its natural gas requirements from the global market, with around 20 percent coming from Qatar. Following missile attacks on gas fields in Qatar, production was halted by QatarEnergy, the world’s largest exporter of natural gas, further impacting supplies across Asian markets.

In response to the growing energy challenge, the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas has introduced new guidelines to regulate natural gas supply and usage across priority sectors in the country.