Air India to hire more than 1000 Pilots

New Delhi: The Tata Group-owned Air India will reportedly hire more than 1000 pilots including captains and trainers in its expansion of fleet and network. It was mentioned in an advertisement.

It is to be noted that currently about 1800 pilots are employed in the Airline. However, it has reportedly placed an order for 470 aircraft. This order includes Boeing and Airbus including wide-body planes.

Air India is owned by the Tata Group which also owns Air India Express, AIX Connect and Vistara, a joint venture with Singapore Airlines. Air India was taken over by the Tata Group in January 2022.

