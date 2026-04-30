Air India pilot dies in Bali after suffering heart attack

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New Delhi: A First Officer with Air India has died in Bali after suffering a heart attack while on scheduled crew rest, sources said.

The pilot, aged around 40, had operated a flight from Delhi to Bali a day earlier (on Wednesday) and was staying at a hotel during the mandated layover period when he reportedly experienced severe discomfort.

According to the sources, the crew member was immediately rushed to a nearby hospital after his condition deteriorated. “The First Officer was on scheduled crew rest in Bali when he complained of severe discomfort at his hotel. He was immediately taken to a hospital, where he was diagnosed with having suffered a heart attack. Despite the best efforts of the medical team, he could not be saved.”

However, despite medical intervention, he could not be revived.

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“The airline is in close contact with the family and is extending all possible support during this time of grief. The safety, health and well-being of Air India’s passengers and crew remain the airline’s highest priority,” the sources added.

Another official source stated that, “The First Officer held a valid Class I medical certification and had completed all mandatory medical examinations in accordance with regulatory requirements only a few months ago. There was no known pre-existing medical condition. He had also been operating well within the flying-hours limitations prescribed by the DGCA.”

More details are awaited.

(ANI)