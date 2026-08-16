Air India passenger’s gun goes off during check at Varanasi airport, 2 injured

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Varanasi: At least two people were injured when a gun of an Air India passenger went off during a weapons check at the Lal Bahadur Shastri International Airport in Varanasi.

The passenger Kamlesh Rai, from Azamgarh, was travelling with his wife to Mumbai on Air India flight IX-1810. He had a pistol and a magazine with him and had declared the weapons before boarding.

During the inspection of the firearm and counting of the rounds, one round accidentally went off, sources said. The firing injured two AAICLAS screeners. Both injured persons were taken to New Laxmi Trauma Centre for treatment.

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The incident took place at around 9.30 am on August 16, 2026, when the passenger fired a round during the weapons check.

“Today at about 0930 hrs, a passenger travelling with his wife on flight IX-1810 to Mumbai declared weapons on board the flight. During the weapons check, the passenger fired a round, injuring two AAICLAS screeners. Both were taken to New Laxmi Trauma Centre for treatment. Local police have been informed, and an investigation is underway,” the Varanasi Airport Director said, according to the news agency ANI.

Local police have been informed, and an investigation is underway, the airport director said.