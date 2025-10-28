Air India ground handler’s bus catches fire at Delhi Airport, no injuries reported

Advertisement

New Delhi: A bus operated by AISATS, a ground handling service provider for Air India, caught fire at Delhi Airport’s Terminal 3 on Tuesday afternoon, but no aircraft, airport facilities, or passengers were injured, according to a Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) statement.

The bus caught fire near C-34 Pier, Terminal-3, at about 12:25 p.m.

“When the fire was noticed, the driver evacuated all passengers and then tried to douse the fire using the fire suppression system on board the vehicle. But sensing that it was not effective, the driver too got away. The Bus is reportedly a CNG bus, and the cause of the fire is some technical malfunction,” the CISF said.

The information was immediately passed to the Fire Service, and necessary action was taken.The ARFF team responded, and the fire has been extinguished. The situation is under control. No damage to any aircraft or other facilities has been reported so far.

Meanwhile, CASO, CO Ops, and DC Ops also responded to the location, the CISF said. (ANI)