Air India flight suffers tail strike during landing at Bengaluru airport, all on board safe

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New Delhi: In a stroke of good luck, the passengers of an Air India flight from Delhi to Bengaluru escaped safely after the aircraft suffered a tail strike while landing at Bengaluru International Airport on Thursday, May 21. Following the incident, the flight has been grounded for a detailed inspection.

The airline has informed that the aircraft has landed safely with all 179 people on board, including passengers and crew members, are safe and disembarked normally.

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Moreover, Air India said, “the aircraft operating flight AI2651 has been grounded for a detailed inspection and the incident will be investigated in accordance with established procedures, in coordination with the relevant regulatory authorities.”

Due to the grounding of the aircraft, the return flight AI2652 from Bengaluru to Delhi has been cancelled. The airline said alternative arrangements are being made to accommodate affected passengers at the earliest.