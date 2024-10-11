Air India flight from Trichy to Sharjah that had faced technical issues makes successful landing

Tamil Nadu: Air India Express flight IX 613 from Tiruchirapalli to Sharjah had faced technical problems has landed safely at Tiruchirapalli airport, reported ANI. DGCA was monitoring the situation as the flight landed normally.

An Air India flight bound for Sharjah from Trichy had faced a technical problem (Hydraulic failure) and was rounding in air space for nearly two hours, reported ANI.

The aircraft had been circling over the Trichy airport in Tamil Nadu in order to decrease the fuel before landing.

More than 20 Ambulances and fire tenders were placed at the airport to make sure no big accident occured said Trichy Airport Director Gopalakrishnan. The aircraft had 141 passengers on board.

