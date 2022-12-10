Air India Flight carrying 173 people suffers flat tyre before take off, Aborted

New Delhi: An Air India aircraft with 173 people on board was aborted on Friday after it suffered a flat tyre before take off in Kathmandu’s Tribhuvan International Airport (TIA). The flight was scheduled to depart from Kathmandu to New Delhi at 4:30 pm local time. The plane was carrying 164 passengers and 9 crew members on board, an official said.

According to reports, the plane had reached the threshold area from the taxiway and was preparing to take off when it suffered a flattened tyre.

The flight AI 216 suffered a flat tyre before take off, confirmed a duty officer at Air India. The aircraft had 164 passengers and 9 crew members on board, the official said.

Following the tyre burst, the plane was removed from the runway and towed to the parking area.

According to the official, the Air India flight will be rescheduled on Saturday after all the maintenance work has been completed.