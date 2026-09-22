Air India Express suspends Delhi-Patna services from September 24 till September 30

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New Delhi: Air India Express has cancelled its Delhi-Patna-Delhi services from September 24 to 30, citing operational reasons.

The airline informed Patna Airport authorities about the cancellations, but did not provide further details about the specific operational issue.

The latest decision follows an earlier cancellation of flight IX1348, operating from Patna to Delhi, on September 21 and 22.

That service was scheduled to depart Patna at 7:15 am

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Passengers booked on the affected flights have been advised to check their flight status and contact Air India Express regarding their bookings and available alternatives.

Details about rescheduling or refunds were not immediately available.

Key Details

Airline: Air India Express

Route affected: Delhi–Patna–Delhi

Cancellation period: September 24–30

Reason: Operational issues

Earlier cancellation: Patna–Delhi flight IX1348 was also cancelled on September 21 and 22

Passenger advice: Check flight status and contact the airline for booking-related assistance