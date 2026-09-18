Air India Express suspends 8 crew members over delayed post-flight test

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New Delhi: Air India Express has suspended eight crew members for three months for not completing a post-flight declaration within stipulated time after the landing of their flight.

As per reports, the incident occurred on August 2 after an Air India Express flight from Dubai landed in Amritsar, which the crew had to complete within two hours after the landing.

The process was delayed by 35 minutes and the declaration was submitted after two hours and 35 minutes of the landing.

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All the crew members had taken the pre-induction alcohol test and their report was negative.

The incident was later reported to Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) and subsequently, the airline suspended the eight crew members for three months.

As per DGCA norms, the crew members flying international flights of Indian airlines have to go through post-flight alcohol test within two hours of landing.

Also read: Air India Express Flight Makes Emergency Landing After Smoke Alert In Lucknow