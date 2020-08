Air India Express plane skidded during landing in Kerala

Kerala: An Air India Express plane reportedly skidded during landing at Karipur Airport, Kozhikode this evening.

According to reports, the Express aircraft from Dubai to Calicut with 190 passengers crashed after overshooting the runway and going into the valley.

Fire tenders and ambulances rushed to the spot.

More details awaited.