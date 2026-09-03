Air India Express flight makes emergency landing after smoke alert in Lucknow

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Lukcnow: A Delhi-bound Air India Express flight carrying 155 passengers reportedly makes an emergency landing after smoke alert in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh today.

As per reports, the flight was scheduled to travel from Varanasi to Delhi when an emergency landing had to be done after the crew received smoke alert indicators in the aircrafts cargo hold.

Following the alert, the plane landed at the Chaudhary Charan Singh International Airport in Lucknow. All boarded passengers were safely evacuated from the aircraft.

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During inspection by the airport’s emergency response team no smoke was found or was visually observed in the aircraft.

This smoke alert incident comes two days after an Indigo flight’s emergency landing due to engine failure. The flight returned back to the Goa airport just few minutes after its take off. It was supposed to travel to Delhi from Goa.

The flight was successfully able to make its emergency landing at the airport with all passengers getting down the aircraft safely. After evacuating the aircraft all the passengers were taken to the boarding area.