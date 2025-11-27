Air India Express cancels Guwahati-Hyderabad flight due to “unforeseen operational reasons”

Advertisement

Guwahati: Air India Express on Thursday said that its flight (IX 2884) from Guwahati to Hyderabad has been cancelled due to “unforeseen operational reasons”.

The explanation came after Indian cricketer Mohammed Siraj publicly called out the airline for the delay in departure from Guwahati and the lack of communication regarding it.

“We regret to inform you that the flight has been cancelled due to unforeseen operational reasons. Our team at the airport is actively assisting all guests with the necessary arrangements. We understand how difficult this situation is, and we truly appreciate your patience and understanding. Please be assured that our team will continue to keep you updated and extend all possible support,” Air India Express replied under Siraj’s post on X.

Siraj, the fast bowler of the Indian cricket team, on Wednesday evening expressed anguish over the delay in the flight’s departure, which was supposed to take off at 7.25 pm, highlighting the airline’s lack of communication.

“Air India flight no IX 2884 from Guwahati to Hyderabad was supposed to take off at 7.25, however, there has been no communication from the airline and after repeatedly following up, they have just delayed the flight with no proper reasoning. This has been really frustrating and this is the basic ask by every passenger,” he posted on X.

“Flight delayed by 4 hours and still no update has left us stranded. Worst airline experience. I really would not advise anyone to take this flight if they can’t take a stand,” he added.