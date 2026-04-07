Air India CEO Campbell Wilson resigns, Know why

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New-Delhi: Air India Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Campbell Wilson has resigned, sources said on Tuesday.

The decision was taken citing losses to the company and the crash that killed 260 people onboard.

Campbell Wilson was appointed on a five-year contract. His tenure as Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Air India is scheduled to conclude in July 2027. He is likely to stay with the airlines until a successor is found.

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Campbell Wilson was appointed as Chief Executive Officer (CEO) and Managing Director (MD) of Air India in 2022. With over 30 years of rich experience in the aviation industry, he has worked across both full-service and low-cost carriers.

Prior to joining Air India, Wilson served as CEO of Scoot, the wholly-owned low-cost subsidiary of Singapore Airlines (SIA).