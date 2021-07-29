Air India announces new International flights to these countries, Know details

Air India has announced new international flights to popular tourist destinations Maldives and Malaysia, as the countries relaxed travel restrictions with India.

The flights to Malaysia will be operated by Air India Express, which is wholly a subsidiary of Air India.

Meanwhile, commercial international flights in India are still banned till August 31.

Air India Flights For Malé

Air India will operate flights from Delhi to Malé through Mumbai starting from July 28. The flights will be operated every Wednesday and Saturday.

The airlines will also operate flights from Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala to Malé every Monday and Thursday, starting from July 29, 2021.

The Maldives reopened its borders for travelers from south Asian countries including India, Afghanistan, Pakistan, Nepal, Bhutan, Bangladesh, and Sri Lanka from July 15, 2021.

Air India Flights For Kuala Lumpur

Air India Express has announced direct flights from Indian cities including Trichy, Kochi, Hyderabad, and Chennai to Kuala Lumpur in Malaysia.

Now, for travelers’ convenience, bookings are open for these flights.

The airlines has said that flights will start operating from August 2021.

Flights for Qatar

Earlier this week, Air India announced additional non-stop flights to Qatar from August 1 till October 29, 2021 as part of the govt’s Vande Bharat Mission.

The airlines will fly two additional flights a week between India’s Mumbai, Hyderabad, Kochi And Doha in Qatar.

Air India tweeted, “It will be the sole responsibility of the passengers to ensure his/her eligibility to enter the destination country. Air India will accept no liability in case boarding is denied due to not meeting the eligibility for travel.”