Air India, Air India Express suspend Dubai flights after airport operations halted

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New Delhi: Following a temporary halt in operations at the main airport in the city, some airlines made cancellations, and flights between India and Dubai have been disrupted for the day.

Both Air India and Air India Express have had their flights to and from Dubai International Airport canceled. Airport authorities have made the decision to pause flight movements, which leads to airlines having to cancel departures and arrivals during the time frame described.

Airlines have notified travelers of the cancellations, saying that they could rebook their flights to a later date, request a refund, or some combination of the above. Also, some support teams were deployed to help those who were affected travel in ways that would compensate for the cancellations.

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Dubai is one of the busiest international hubs for Indian travellers, with numerous flights operating daily between major Indian cities and the Gulf destination. As a result, the cancellations temporarily affected several passengers travelling for work, tourism, and business.

Travelers are asked to confirm their flight status with the airline before heading to the airport.

Once normal airport operations were reinstated, airline officials said that services would be able to be provided again. The disruption emphasizes how the world of travel is interconnected and how problems at a hub can disrupt travel for many.