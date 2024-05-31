Air hostess arrested in Kerala after 1 Kg gold found in rectum

Kannur: An air hostess was arrested at the Kannur Airport in Kerala for allegedly smuggling gold and hiding it in her rectum, Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) source said on Friday.

The air hostess has been identified as Surabhi Khatun, a native of Kolkata, works as cabin crew member at Air India Express flight. She was found concealing around 960 grams of gold in her rectum.

Based on specific intelligence by DRI Cochin, officers of the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI – Kannur) intercepted Khatun who landed at Kannur International Airport from Muscat on May 28.

During search operation, they found 960 grams of smuggled gold in compound form concealed in her rectum. After interrogation she was produced before the jurisdictional magistrate and remanded to 14 days to women’s prison in Kannur.