Air Chief Marshal Vivek Ram Chaudhari takes charge as new IAF chief

New Delhi: Air Chief Marshal Vivek Ram Chaudhari who was in charge of the Ladakh sector during the peak of the crisis with China, took over as the Chief of Air Staff from Air Chief Marshal RKS Bhadauria on Thursday.

On Thursday, Bhadauria retired from the IAF on a very high note after 42 years of service and being architect of two mega fighter aircraft deals including 36 Rafales and 83 Mark1A indigenous Tejas jets.

VK Chaudhari has served in various important capacities at both field formations and air headquarters. He will be taking over the force at a time when the country is still in a stand-off position at the borders with China and tensions in the region are high due to the situation in Afghanistan.

Chaudhari would be responsible for operationalization of modern air defence systems like the S-400 from Russia which are going to be inducted soon.

Chaudhari would also be responsible for the modernisation of the fighter aircraft fleet as more indigenous and foreign origin fighter aircraft are planned to be inducted in the near future.

VK Chaudhari’s son is a Rafale fighter aircraft pilot. He ensured the smooth induction of the Rafale jets into the Indian Air Force as the Ambala air base was under him as Western Air Commander.

The fighter stream of the IAF in December 1982, he has a flying experience of more than 3,800 hours on a wide variety of fighter and trainer aircraft including missions flown during Operation Meghdoot, the Air Force’s support to capture Siachen glacier in 1980s, and Operation Safed Sagar (the support provided by the IAF during the Kargil conflict in 1999).