Air ambulance with seven people on board crashes in Jharkhand

Ranchi: In an unfortunate incident, an air ambulance with seven people on board reportedly crashed in Chatra district of Jharkhand after taking off from Ranchi Airport this evening.

According to Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), the aircraft, a Beechcraft C90 operated by Redbird Airways Pvt Ltd, took off for Delhi from Ranchi Airport at 7.11 PM. However, it crashed in Kasariya Panchayat, Simariya block of Chatra district in Jharkhand.

“There were seven people on board including two crew members. The aircraft was airborne from Ranchi at 19:11 IST. After establishing contact with Kolkata aircraft requested deviation due to weather. At 19:34 IST aircraft lost communication and radar contact with Kolkata. The last known position of aircraft was approximately 100 NM South-East of Varanasi,” said DGCA sources.

