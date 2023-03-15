AIIMS doctors perform complex surgery on micro heart of foetus in womb

New Delhi: A group of doctors at AIIMS in Delhi performed a complex surgery on a foetus’s grape-sized heart and reshaped it inside the womb of its mother. The operation was done in just 90 seconds.

According to doctors, the 28-year-old pregnant woman who had suffered three miscarriages was disappointed when she was informed about the heart condition of her unborn child. After learning about the child’s heart condition, she and her husband gave their consent to the complicated procedure. They wish for her current pregnancy to continue.

The procedure was done at the Cardiothoracic Sciences Center, AIIMS. The successful procedure was carried out by a group of specialists in fetal medicine and interventional cardiologists.

“A team of interventional cardiologists along with doctors from the Department of Obstetrics and Gynecology at AIIMS performed the procedure termed balloon dilation in the obstructed valve of the heart. Under the procedure, which was performed under the guidance of ultrasound, a needle was inserted in the heart of the foetus, and then, using a balloon catheter, the obstructed valve was unclogged,” a senior doctor said.

“The whole procedure had to be done very swiftly. It was very challenging. We managed to do it in around one-and-half minutes,” the doctor said.

“With this reshaping procedure, hopefully the foetus’ heart will develop better. Both the foetus and the mother are stable and are being monitored closely,” the doctor added.

Meanwhile, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya said, “I congratulate the team of doctors of @AIIMS_NewDelhi for performing successful rare procedure on grape size heart of a fetus in 90 seconds. My prayers for the well-being of the baby and the mother.”