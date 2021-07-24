AIIMS Delhi to start second dose trial of Covaxin on children between 2-6 years

By WCE 7
covaxin trial on children

New Delhi: The trials of Bharat Biotech’s covid-19 vaccine, Covaxin, on children are underway. The results are expected by September, said AIIMS director Randeep Guleria.

According to sources, the second dose of Covaxin trials is likely to be jabbed to children aged 2-6 years in the next week while the second dose of the vaccine has already been administered to children aged 6-12 years at AIIMS, Delhi.

The trial is being conducted in three phases by segregating children into categories according to their age.

Earlier on June 7, Delhi AIIMS started screening children between the age of 2 to 17 for trials of Covid-19 vaccine.

Related News

Bharat Biotech concludes final analysis for Covaxin; Claims…

Brazil to suspend $324 million Covaxin vaccine deal with…

Later on May 12, the DCGI granted permission to Bharat Biotech to carry out phase 2, phase 3 trials of Covaxin on children as young as two.

Besides Covaxin, currently the trials for Zydus Cadila’s vaccine for children are also underway in the country. It has concluded its clinical trial for the age group of 12 to 18.

You might also like
Sports

Tokyo Olympics 2020: Saurabh Chaudhary qualifies for the final of 10m air pistol

Nation

Over 100 killed in landslide and flood in Maharashtra; CM to visit affected areas

Nation

Jammu and Kashmir: 2 militants killed by security forces in Bandipora encounter

World

Global Covid-19 caseload tops 193.1 million: Johns Hopkins University

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.