AIIMS Delhi to start second dose trial of Covaxin on children between 2-6 years

New Delhi: The trials of Bharat Biotech’s covid-19 vaccine, Covaxin, on children are underway. The results are expected by September, said AIIMS director Randeep Guleria.

According to sources, the second dose of Covaxin trials is likely to be jabbed to children aged 2-6 years in the next week while the second dose of the vaccine has already been administered to children aged 6-12 years at AIIMS, Delhi.

The trial is being conducted in three phases by segregating children into categories according to their age.

Earlier on June 7, Delhi AIIMS started screening children between the age of 2 to 17 for trials of Covid-19 vaccine.

Later on May 12, the DCGI granted permission to Bharat Biotech to carry out phase 2, phase 3 trials of Covaxin on children as young as two.

Besides Covaxin, currently the trials for Zydus Cadila’s vaccine for children are also underway in the country. It has concluded its clinical trial for the age group of 12 to 18.