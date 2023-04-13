AIIMS Delhi makes masks compulsory amid Covid rising cases

New-Delhi: In view of the surge in Covid-19 cases, AIIMS Delhi has issued the use of face masks compulsory for all the hospital staff.

“Must use reusable cloth face cover /surgical mask in the workplace. Ensure proper cleaning and frequent sanitation of the workplace, particularly of the frequent touched surfaces,” reads the hospital advisory.

As per the advisory, all hospital staff are now required to wear masks at all times and avoid gatherings of more than three to four people. Additionally, the AIIMS management has instructed staff to isolate patients at home with a doctor’s guidance if they exhibit symptoms such as fever, cough, or cold.

The advisory also read that if any employee feels unwell, they must immediately inform their reporting officer and leave the workplace. Such employees should observe home quarantine and undergo Covid testing.

On Wednesday, Delhi recorded 1,149 fresh infections along with one fatality. The positivity rate stood at 23.8 per cent, according to data shared by the health department.

