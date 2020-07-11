Delhi AIIMS doctor jumps from 10th floor

AIIMS Delhi junior doctor commits suicide by jumping off 10th floor of hospital

By KalingaTV Bureau

Delhi: In a shocking incident, a 25-year-old doctor of the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) reportedly died on Friday evening after jumping off the 10th floor of the hospital. The deceased has been identified as Anurag Kumar.

According to the authorities of the government hospital, Kumar jumped off the 10th floor of the hospital at 5. Soon he was rushed to the Casualty department for treatment but unfortunately he succumbed to his injuries.

The deceased was a junior doctor in the the psychiatry department of AIIMS Delhi, the authorities informed who also have started an inquest proceedings into the matter.

