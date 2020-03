Air India brings back 263 Indians from Rome

New Delhi, March 22 (IANS) National passenger carrier Air India on Sunday brought back 263 Indians from Rome.

Accordingly, the national carrier had sent a Boeing 777 aircraft to Rome-Fiumicino International Airport in Italy on Saturday to bring back stranded Indians amid the coronavirus (Covid-19) outbreak.

The national carrier’s special ferry flight landed back at around 9.15 a.m. in New Delhi on Sunday morning.

As per a senior Air India official, the flight was operated on a Boeing 777 extended range (ER) aircraft.

Last week, Air India had sent an aircraft to Milan to bring back over 230 Indian stranded there.

The airline has already suspended operations on Delhi-Rome and Delhi-Milan routes till March 28.

IANS