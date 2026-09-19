AI-171 crash: Federation of Indian Pilots seeks comprehensive evaluation of Boeing 787 electrical system evidence

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New Delhi: The Federation of Indian Pilots (FIP) has written to the Director General of the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB), seeking a comprehensive evaluation of Boeing 787 electrical system evidence and consideration of technical data submitted during the investigation into the Air India AI-171 accident.

In its letter dated September 18, FIP said the investigation should remain independent, objective, evidence-based and technically rigorous, while emphasising the need to examine all available evidence related to the operational history and technical condition of the aircraft.

The pilots’ body said the Boeing 787 is among the most electrically dependent commercial aircraft and highlighted the importance of examining electrical generation, distribution, monitoring, flight-control, avionics, data-network and aircraft management systems.

FIP wrote, “As you are aware, the Boeing 787 is one of the most electrically dependent Commercial Aircraft ever produced. Numerous systems traditionally powered by pneumatic or hydraulic means have been replaced by electrically driven systems. Consequently, the reliability, integrity, and interaction of electrical generation, distribution, monitoring, flight-control, avionics, data-network, and aircraft management systems are central to the safe operation of the aircraft.”

The Federation said recurring technical faults, intermittent failures, nuisance messages, power interruptions, data-bus anomalies, sensor discrepancies, software-related faults, maintenance troubleshooting records and deferred defects could provide insights into possible system vulnerabilities and accident causation pathways.

FIP urged the investigation team to review historical maintenance and reliability data, including aircraft technical log entries, maintenance logbook records, deferred defects, repetitive defect reports, troubleshooting records, component removals and replacements, service difficulty reports, reliability monitoring records and engineering corrective actions.

The letter stated, “Such information may help establish whether recurring trends existed prior to the accident and whether unresolved or recurring technical issues may have contributed to the chain of events.”

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The Federation also sought detailed examination of electrical and electronic system performance, including electrical power generation systems, main and standby power distribution systems, Integrated Modular Avionics (IMA), flight management and flight control computers, data communication networks, electrical load management systems, power control units, battery systems and electronic monitoring systems.

FIP further said, “Given the concerns previously raised regarding electrical system reliability and the central role played by electrical architecture in the Boeing 787 design philosophy, FIP respectfully submits that a detailed and comprehensive examination of all electrical and electronically controlled systems should form an important component of the ongoing investigation.”

The organisation also referred to the highly integrated nature of the Boeing 787 architecture and said seemingly unrelated anomalies across aircraft systems may have a common electrical, electronic, software or data-network origin.

FIP said its representation should not be interpreted as advocating any predetermined conclusion regarding the cause of the accident, but was intended to reinforce the importance of a complete technical evaluation before final conclusions are reached.

The Federation requested the investigation team to continue evaluating simulator-derived evidence and other technical material submitted by affected passengers’ and families’ legal representatives, and determine whether additional technical examination or safety recommendations were required.

AI-171 crashed soon after taking off from Ahmedabad’s Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport on June 12 last year, claiming 260 lives, including 229 passengers, 12 crew members, and 19 people on the ground.

(Source: ANI)

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