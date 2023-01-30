Nation

Ahmedabad Vistara flight diverted to Udaipur due to poor visibility

Ahmedabad-bound Vistara flight have been diverted due to low visibility on Monday morning, informed the airlines.

New-Delhi: An Ahmedabad-bound Vistara flight from Delhi was diverted to Rajasthan’s Udaipur due to low visibility, officials said on Monday.

The flight is now scheduled to arrive in Udaipur at around 9.10am, said Vistara.

“Flight UK959 from Delhi to Ahmedabad (DEL-AMD) has been diverted to Udaipur due to low visibility at Ahmedabad Airport and is expected to arrive in Udaipur at 9:10 am,” Vistara said.

Earlier on January 19, a Vistara flight en route to Bhubaneswar was diverted to Kolkata due to low visibility. The flight landed at Kolkata Airport at 9.30 am on Thursday, informed the airlines on Twitter.

