Ahmedabad Vistara flight diverted to Udaipur due to poor visibility

New-Delhi: An Ahmedabad-bound Vistara flight from Delhi was diverted to Rajasthan’s Udaipur due to low visibility, officials said on Monday.

The flight is now scheduled to arrive in Udaipur at around 9.10am, said Vistara.

“Flight UK959 from Delhi to Ahmedabad (DEL-AMD) has been diverted to Udaipur due to low visibility at Ahmedabad Airport and is expected to arrive in Udaipur at 9:10 am,” Vistara said.

#DiversionUpdate: Flight UK959 from Delhi to Ahmedabad(DEL-AMD) has been diverted to Udaipur due to low visibility at Ahmedabad Airport and is expected to arrive in Udaipur at 09:10 am. Please stay tuned for further updates. — Vistara (@airvistara) January 30, 2023

Earlier on January 19, a Vistara flight en route to Bhubaneswar was diverted to Kolkata due to low visibility. The flight landed at Kolkata Airport at 9.30 am on Thursday, informed the airlines on Twitter.