Ahmedabad: Crime Branch intercepts inter-state drug racket, Mephedrone worth Rs 4.5 crore seized; 3 arrested

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Ahmedabad: The Ahmedabad Detection of Crime Branch (DCB) successfully intercepted an inter-state drug smuggling operation at Hanspura Crossroads in Naroda, seizing 939.81 grams of Mephedrone worth approximately Rs 4.5 crore.

The illegal narcotics were recovered during a formal search of a car, which was being used to transport the drugs without any valid permits, as per the release.

Police arrested the three occupants of the vehicle: Aslam (29), Imran (28), and Shehzad (22), all residents of Mandsaur district in Madhya Pradesh. The accused have been officially booked under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act for the illegal possession and transportation of narcotics, according to the release.

During preliminary interrogation, the accused revealed they were delivering the drug consignment to Ahmedabad on the instructions of Imran Pathan alias Lala, a resident of Indira Colony, Mandsaur, Madhya Pradesh.

Further investigation is currently underway to trace the original source of the Mephedrone, identify the intended recipient in Ahmedabad, and uncover other individuals involved in this wider illicit supply chain.

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Earlier, on August 27, the Ahmedabad City Crime Branch, in a joint operation with the Gujarat Food and Drugs Control Administration, arrested three persons allegedly involved in the manufacture, procurement and interstate distribution of counterfeit medicines used for the treatment of high blood pressure.

The action was taken pursuant to the directions of Gujarat Minister of State for Home Harsh Sanghavi and under the supervision of the Ahmedabad City Commissioner of Police.

The case came to light after JB Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals Limited submitted a complaint to the Gujarat Food and Drugs Control Administration on August 19 regarding the circulation and sale of counterfeit NICARDIA RETARD 10 (Nifedipine Sustained Release Tablets IP 10 mg), bearing Batch No. ACG25007, manufactured in June 2025 and expiring in May 2028.

(Source: ANI)