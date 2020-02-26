POLICE
Image credit : IANS

Ahead of retirement, Delhi Police chief transfers 5 officers

By IANS
0 36

New Delhi, Feb 26 (IANS) Three days before retirement, Delhi Police Commissioner Amulya Patnaik has issued transfer order to five officers. The transfers were made when parts of northeast Delhi were burning.

Patnaik has transferred S.D. Mishra, who was serving as Additional Commissioner of Police of Rohini, to Traffic department.

The Delhi Police Spokesman M.S. Randhawa has been made additional Commissioner of Police (Crime).

The Deputy Commissioner of Police P. Mishra, who was looking after Economics Offence Wing, has been posted as DCP of Rohini district.

Related News

Sandalwood worth Rs 25 crore seized in Tripura

Indians onboard quarantined cruise-liner will be back soon:…

25 dead as bus plunges into river in Rajasthan

Section 144 to continue till further orders in northeast…

Sanjay Bhatia, who was looking after IGI Airport, has been transferred to Central District as DCP.

Patnaik has made his Staff Officer Rajeev Ranjan as Deputy Commissioner of Police, IGI Airport.

These transfers were made on Tuesday, just three days ahead of his retirement.

When Patnaik could not control the deteriorating law and order situation in Delhi, the Ministry of Home Affairs brought in IPS officer S.N. Srivastava as Special Commissioner of Police (Law and order) and asked him to take control of the situation.

You might also like
Nation

Sandalwood worth Rs 25 crore seized in Tripura

Nation

Indians onboard quarantined cruise-liner will be back soon: Envoy

Nation

25 dead as bus plunges into river in Rajasthan

Nation

Section 144 to continue till further orders in northeast Delhi

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.