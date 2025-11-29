Ahead of by-elections in 12 wards of MCD, EC Delhi urges people to exercise their franchise on November 30

New Delhi: Ahead of the by-elections in 12 wards of the Delhi Municipal Corporation (MCD), the State Election Commission, Delhi, urged people of Delhi to exercise their franchise on November 30.

In a post on X, Delhi EC shared, “State Election Commission, Delhi celebrates the spirit of democracy with “Delhi Bole, Har Vote Hai Anmol!” Encourage people of Delhi to exercise their right to vote. MCD Bye Elections 2025, November 30th, 7:30 am to 5:30 pm.”

CM Rekha Gupta held a roadshow in Shalimar Bagh on Friday ahead of the by-elections.

“We are getting blessings of the people on all 12 wards, and the result will be reflected during the polling on November 30 and the result on December 3. People of Delhi will again elect the BJP. We will work together for the progress of Delhi,” she added.

Meanwhile, Senior Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader and Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh warned that public anger against the BJP has peaked, with residents determined to punish the government in the upcoming Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) by-elections, as per a release.

Campaigning alongside former MLA Durgesh Pathak during a roadshow in Naraina Ward 139 on Friday, he urged voters to back AAP candidate Rajan Arora and said Delhiites, exhausted by nine months of BJP rule, are ready to give AAP victory in all 12 wards.

The AAP MP asserted that Rekha Gupta’s administration has reduced Delhi to the world’s most polluted city, trapping citizens in a gas chamber. At the same time, Arvind Kejriwal had delivered world-class schools, mohalla clinics, and essential relief through free electricity, water and bus travel. Sanjay Singh appealed to people to remember Kejriwal’s work and service when they cast their vote.

Addressing the people, senior AAP leader and Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh said, “Nine months ago, the people of Delhi made a mistake and today the entire city is regretting it. Since the BJP Government came, private schools have arbitrarily increased fees by up to 80 per cent and parents are being pushed out of schools. During Arvind Kejriwal’s ten years in office, no school had the courage to raise fees.”

The AAP MP added that the contrast in power supply is equally stark. “In the AAP Government, power cuts had completely ended, Delhi received 24×7 electricity and two hundred units were free. Today, people are suffering four-hour-long power cuts,” he said.

