Agra parking lot incident: 18-month-old toddler crushed to death by vehicle, watch

New Delhi: In the Agra parking lot accident an 18-month-old toddler was reportedly crushed to death by a SUV. The tragic incident was caged in the CCTV camera. The footage of the catastrophic incident has gone viral where the toddler is seen getting crushed under the vehicle.

As we can see in the video, the child is walking in the parking lot when a car is approaching towards her and the child is getting crushed. As soon as people noticed it they ran to the vehicle. Initially a women rushed to the vehicle followed by others. Then, the child was taken out and a man held her. The child was then probably rushed to the hospital. However, reportedly the child succumbed to her injury as the doctors there declared her dead.

As per reports, the incident took place when the girl’s parents were loading shopping items from a trolley into their car. A case has been reportedly registered in this connection.

Watch the video here:

(Note: Disturbing video)