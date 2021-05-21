New Delhi: India has reported 2,59,591 fresh Covid cases in the last 24 hours, according to the Union Health Ministry data released on Friday taking the tally to 2,60,31,991.

A total of 4,209 people died of Covid in the last 24 hours, taking the country’s death toll to 2,91,331 so far. Earlier on Wednesday, total of 4,529 people died of coronavirus.

A total of 3,57,295 patients recovered in the same time span, taking the number of recoveries to 2,27,12,735. The daily active cases tally rose to 30,27,925.

According to reports of ICMR, a total of 20,61,683 samples were tested in the last 24 hours. So far, a total of 32,44,17,870 samples have been tested in the country.

A total of 48,69,711 people have been vaccinated in the last 24 hours that takes the the total inoculation count to 19,18,79,503.